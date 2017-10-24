WEATHER: Gusty Winds Causing Power Outages Around Delaware Valley | Full Forecast | Radar

Philabundance, Vetri Mobile Teaching Kitchen Team Up To Give Out Fresh Produce

By Steve Tawa

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) – Philabundance and the Vetri Mobile Teaching Kitchen teamed up at St. John Baptist Church in Camden to give neighbors free produce, healthy recipes and delicious samples.

The electric flat grill sizzled with potato zucchini fritters, courtesy of Chef Julia Harris, a cooking instructor at Vetri Community Partnership.

“It’s a one-stop shop. They can pick up their veggies and we can show them, here’s a recipe that you could make at home,” said Harris.

Jose Vargas of Philabundance was the go between during the cooking demo, translating the ingredients in the recipes.

“We’ll add a little egg, flour, and then a pinch of salt,” said Vargas in Spanish.

Neighbors like Sandra are grateful to pick up fresh fruits and vegetables as folks took advantage of the weekly food distribution.

“There are a lot of food cupboards in the area, but they give cans,” said Sandra.

She’s trying to eat healthy stuff.

“Yeah, I thought they were great. It’s an easy alternative to hash browns, and it was something we could make quickly in the morning to use up the veggies we get here,” she said.

