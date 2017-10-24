Delaware County Middle School Closed Due To Police Activity Nearby

DARBY, Pa. (CBS) — School officials in Delaware County have canceled classes Tuesday for a middle school in Darby.
The William Penn School District says the Penn Wood Middle School will be closed for the day due to “continued police activity” in the area.
School officials had originally announced a two-hour delay for the school but later announced they would instead close for the day.
No word on why police are in the area.