New Women’s Institute Looks To Use Weinstein Allegations To Address Sexual Assault

VILLANOVA, Pa. (CBS) — Villanova University is opening a new institute Thursday to advance women in fields across the board, and to push for more gender equality.

Dr. Terri Boyer is the director of the Anne Welsh McNulty Institute for Women’s Leadership.

She says recent events, including the sexual assault allegations against Harvey Weinstein, have brought the issue of gender inequality to the forefront.

Boyer says this awareness should be used to make change in the power-equals-permission dynamic.

“It’s not just one individual,” she said. “It’s something that our society and our culture let’s men get away with.”

Boyer says the Institute for Women’s Leadership will work on building champions in organizations which represent men and women equally, and create community building to make change from top to bottom.

Thursday’s events include a leadership summit, workshops and the institute’s launch at 6:30 p.m.