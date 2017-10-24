Restorations Completed At Vandalized Jewish Cemetery

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Hundreds of headstones at a Philadelphia Jewish cemetery vandalized in February have now been repaired.

Mayor Kenney got a tour of the restoration Tuesday morning.

It made national headlines in February when someone knocked over 275 headstones at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Wissinoming.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia raised nearly $300,000, and volunteers worked to lift and repair the monuments, says Federation CEO Naomi Adler.

“These were very very heavy headstones, and in many cases they were shattered,” said Adler.

Adler led Mayor Kenney on a tour of the restored cemetery.

“People seem to have no respect, or no decency when it comes to honoring places like this that should be honored,” said Kenney.

No one was ever arrested for the vandalism. The mayor said he’d look into repairing a city-owned fence that borders the cemetery.