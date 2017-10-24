Police: Manhunt Underway For Escaped Prisoner Who Shot Man In Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A manhunt is underway in Philadelphia for the suspect who escaped police custody following a shooting on Tuesday night.
Police say around 7 p.m. a 24-year-old man was shot in the chest in the 4000 block of L Street in Juniata. He was transported to an area hospital where he’s currently listed in stable condition.
Around 7:46 p.m. officers apprehended 19-year-old Lamic Conde in connection to the shooting, but police say he escaped upon after he was arrested.
Conde is described as a 5’ 8” man, weighing around 150 pounds. He has a red tattoo just above his right eye that reads “Family.” Police say there are also tattoos around his neck.
He was last seen wearing a dark colored shirt and blue jeans.
Police say during the search for the suspect a police K9 helped to uncover a heroin packaging operation inside a home in the 900 block of Russell Street. Officers found at least one assault rifle and a handgun inside.
