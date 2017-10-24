Taco Bell Reportedly Testing Out Kit Kat-Filled Quesadilla

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Taco Bell is reportedly testing out a Kit Kat-filled quesadilla called the “Kit Kat Chocoladilla” in Wisconsin, according to Brand Eating.

The “Kit Kat Chocoladilla” features melted chocolate and Kit Kat pieces folded and grilled in a flour tortilla.

The blog also says Taco Bell is testing out a new Vanilla Iced Coffee in the same area.

Both the Kit Kat Chocoladilla and Vanilla Iced Coffee are selling for $1 a piece

Would you try the chocolate goodness?

