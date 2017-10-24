NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

JetBlue Plane Strikes Birds, Makes Safe Emergency Landing

NEW YORK (AP) — A JetBlue plane from Boston to Las Vegas that struck some birds shortly after takeoff has made a safe emergency landing in New York.

JetBlue Airways Corp. spokeswoman Sharon Jones says Flight 877 landed safely at John F. Kennedy International Airport just before 7:30 p.m. Monday.

Jones says the plane was diverted to JFK “out of an abundance of caution.” She says all passengers will be re-accommodated on another aircraft.

The plane struck the birds late Monday afternoon after taking off from Boston Logan International Airport. It was then diverted to New York.

JetBlue did not say if the plane suffered any damage.

