Jersey Shore Town To Vote On Whether Or Not To Ban Ice Cream Trucks

By Mike DeNardo
Filed Under: Avalon, Ice Cream Truck, KYW Newsradio 1060, Mike DeNardo

NEW JERSEY (CBS) — A Jersey Shore town votes Wednesday afternoon on whether to ban ice cream trucks from its streets.

The borough council there is set to vote on an ordinance that would prohibit ice cream trucks from the streets.

Avalon Business Administrator Scott Wahl says there are safety issues, with trucks parking at the end of beach blocks and then backing down to leave.

He says there are quality-of-life concerns as well.

“We received numerous complaints about nuisance issues from the trucks being parked for an extended period of time at the street ends, with the engine running and the music or the bells blaring.”

The ordinance would allow ice cream vending for the first time on Avalon’s beaches on foot or from a pushcart, with a single vendor chosen through a bid process.

