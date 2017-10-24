WEATHER: Gusty Winds Causing Power Outages Around Delaware Valley | Full Forecast | Radar

Facebook Testing Splitting News Feed To Separate Posts From Friends And Pages Liked

By Melony Roy
Filed Under: Talkers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – In a handful of countries outside the U.S., Facebook is testing the idea of separating its News Feed into two user feeds.

For Facebook’s 2 billion users, the News Feed is the centerpiece of the social network — a stream of posts — status updates, news, videos, ads, and more.

Viral #MeToo Movement Has Philadelphia Roots 

In a blog post the company announced it’s testing the idea of having one dedicated space for people to keep up with their friends and family, and another separate space, called “Explore.”

The goal of this test is to understand if people prefer to have separate places for personal and public content. One focused on friends and family and the second is dedicated to the pages that the customer has liked.

Monica Lewinsky Joins Fight Against Cyberbullying 

The change COULD force those who run PAGES: brands, sports teams, and even news outlets to pay for ads if they want to be seen in the user’s feed for family and friends.

The social network tests new features all the time, but says at this time it has no plans for a global test of the two separate feeds.

More from Melony Roy
Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch