Facebook Testing Splitting News Feed To Separate Posts From Friends And Pages Liked

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – In a handful of countries outside the U.S., Facebook is testing the idea of separating its News Feed into two user feeds.

For Facebook’s 2 billion users, the News Feed is the centerpiece of the social network — a stream of posts — status updates, news, videos, ads, and more.

In a blog post the company announced it’s testing the idea of having one dedicated space for people to keep up with their friends and family, and another separate space, called “Explore.”

The goal of this test is to understand if people prefer to have separate places for personal and public content. One focused on friends and family and the second is dedicated to the pages that the customer has liked.

The change COULD force those who run PAGES: brands, sports teams, and even news outlets to pay for ads if they want to be seen in the user’s feed for family and friends.

The social network tests new features all the time, but says at this time it has no plans for a global test of the two separate feeds.