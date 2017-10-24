Embiid: Drummond Was Talking Trash, So I Kicked His Butt

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Joel Embiid does the trash talking. You don’t talk trash to Embiid.
Andre Drummond learned the hard way.
“When we started the game, he was being aggressive,” Embiid said via ESPN.com. “And he was talking too. So what I was like [in my mind], ‘You want to do that? I’m going to kick your [butt] then.’ So that’s what I did.”
Embiid finished the game 30 points on 11-15 shooting to go along with 9 rebounds and 2 steals in 28 minutes. The Sixers got their first win of the season, 97-86, over the Pistons.
Drummond finished with 14 points, 14 rebounds, and 4 steals in the losing effort.
