WEATHER: Gusty Winds Causing Power Outages Around Delaware Valley | Full Forecast | Radar

Eagles Studs And Duds: Week 7

By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: Eagles, Studs And Duds

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Wow, what a night.

The Eagles got off to a slow start, but then Carson Wentz took over, leading the Birds to a 34-24 win over the Redskins.

They’re now 6-1, atop the entire NFL, but season-ending injuries Jordan Hicks and Jason Peters have dampered the mood on Tuesday morning.

Here are your Week 7 Eagles studs and duds.

Duds

 

3. LeGarrette Blount

 

Blount struggled to find running room all night, rushing for just 29 yards on 14 carries.

2. Torrey Smith

 

63% snap share, 0 targets, 0 receptions for Torrey Smith.

1. Alshon Jeffery

 

Through 7 Weeks, Jeffery is not a No. 1 WR. He had just two catches for 37 yards on six targets vs. the Redskins. For the season, Jeffery has just 26 catches for 354 yards and 2 TDs.

 

Studs

 

3. Derek Barnett

 

Barnett had the best game of his career: 3.0 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, 2.0 QB hits.

2. Malcolm Jenkins

 

Jenkins has been incredible all season long. On Monday, he lead the Birds with 10.0 tackles and also had 1.0 sack, 1.0 TFL, and 1.0 QB hit.

1. Carson Wentz

 

What is there left to say? 4 more touchdowns. That’s 11 over his last three games. He’s the MVP front-runner and his team is 6-1.

More from Andrew Porter
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch