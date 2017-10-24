Eagles Studs And Duds: Week 7

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Wow, what a night.

The Eagles got off to a slow start, but then Carson Wentz took over, leading the Birds to a 34-24 win over the Redskins.

They’re now 6-1, atop the entire NFL, but season-ending injuries Jordan Hicks and Jason Peters have dampered the mood on Tuesday morning.

Here are your Week 7 Eagles studs and duds.

Duds

3. LeGarrette Blount

Blount struggled to find running room all night, rushing for just 29 yards on 14 carries.

2. Torrey Smith

63% snap share, 0 targets, 0 receptions for Torrey Smith.

1. Alshon Jeffery

Through 7 Weeks, Jeffery is not a No. 1 WR. He had just two catches for 37 yards on six targets vs. the Redskins. For the season, Jeffery has just 26 catches for 354 yards and 2 TDs.

Studs

3. Derek Barnett

Barnett had the best game of his career: 3.0 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, 2.0 QB hits.

2. Malcolm Jenkins

Jenkins has been incredible all season long. On Monday, he lead the Birds with 10.0 tackles and also had 1.0 sack, 1.0 TFL, and 1.0 QB hit.

1. Carson Wentz

Carson Wentz is on pace for 4,233 passing yards, 38 TDs, 9 INTs. Here’s a list of guys who’ve done that: Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Matt Ryan — Reuben Frank (@RoobNBCS) October 24, 2017

What is there left to say? 4 more touchdowns. That’s 11 over his last three games. He’s the MVP front-runner and his team is 6-1.