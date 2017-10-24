Eagles Studs And Duds: Week 7

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Wow, what a night.
The Eagles got off to a slow start, but then Carson Wentz took over, leading the Birds to a 34-24 win over the Redskins.
They’re now 6-1, atop the entire NFL, but season-ending injuries Jordan Hicks and Jason Peters have dampered the mood on Tuesday morning.
Here are your Week 7 Eagles studs and duds.
Duds
3. LeGarrette Blount
Blount struggled to find running room all night, rushing for just 29 yards on 14 carries.
2. Torrey Smith
63% snap share, 0 targets, 0 receptions for Torrey Smith.
1. Alshon Jeffery
Through 7 Weeks, Jeffery is not a No. 1 WR. He had just two catches for 37 yards on six targets vs. the Redskins. For the season, Jeffery has just 26 catches for 354 yards and 2 TDs.
Studs
3. Derek Barnett
Barnett had the best game of his career: 3.0 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, 2.0 QB hits.
2. Malcolm Jenkins
Jenkins has been incredible all season long. On Monday, he lead the Birds with 10.0 tackles and also had 1.0 sack, 1.0 TFL, and 1.0 QB hit.
1. Carson Wentz
What is there left to say? 4 more touchdowns. That’s 11 over his last three games. He’s the MVP front-runner and his team is 6-1.