Eagles Players Lobby Pennsylvania Lawmakers On Criminal Justice Reform

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — Tuesday was not a day to sleep in for three members of the NFL’s leading team. Fresh off a big Monday night win, three Eagles made the trip to the state Capitol to lobby lawmakers for criminal justice reform.
In particular, Malcolm Jenkins, Torrey Smith and Chris Long met with lawmakers to support so-called “Clean Slate” legislation that would have the criminal records of those convicted of low-level, non-violent misdemeanors automatically sealed after ten years if they remain crime-free.
For Torrey Smith, it’s personal:
“My mother was a convicted felon,”and because of that, we struggled,” he said. “We lived above the poverty line. But it was a struggle.”
Smith says scheduling the meetings for the day after a Monday night game was not intentional. But Malcom Jenkins says after Monday night’s performance, it didn’t hurt the cause.
“And it makes it a lot easier after a win, too,” he said. “I think even for our own morale.”
Chris Long says he’s lucky to be able to follow Jenkins’ lead.