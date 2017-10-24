WEATHER: Gusty Winds Causing Power Outages Around Delaware Valley | Full Forecast | Radar

Dolphins Release CB Byron Maxwell

Filed Under: Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The work Howie Roseman did during the 2016 offseason continues to look more incredible each and every day.

On the morning after Carson Wentz lead the Eagles to a 6-1 record by throwing 4 touchdown passes, the Miami Dolphins released ex-Eagles CB Byron Maxwell.

Roseman traded Maxwell and Kiko Alonso to the Dolphins to move up from No. 13 to No. 8 in the draft. He later moved up to No. 2 to select Wentz.

“Well, yeah, I would like to think they (messed) up,” Maxwell said via PalmBeachPost.com of the Eagles before the season. “Their season didn’t go too well. Yeah. And who says their season’s gonna go well this year? We’ll see. But I’m worried about the Miami Dolphins.”

Maxwell recorded 8.0 tackles in two games played this season for the Dolphins.

