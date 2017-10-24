Delaware Looks To Continue Roll Saturday At Towson

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The University of Delaware Blue Hens are on a roll as they prepare to visit Towson on Saturday.

Delaware has now won three straight after a huge 42-35 double-overtime win over Richmond this past Saturday. The victory improved the Blue Hens to 5-2 on the season (3-1 in the Colonial Athletic Association) and impressed head coach Danny Rocco, who had spent the previous five seasons as the head coach at Richmond.

“The biggest thing that I took away is our ability to fight and our ability to finish,” he tells KYW Newsradio. “This team’s got real good resolve right now and very strong conviction.”

Thanks in part to that win, the Blue Hens are now ranked 23rd in this week’s STATS FCS Top 25 poll. It is the first time Delaware has been nationally ranked since the 2014 season.

There were a lot of big performances in the win for Delaware, but the biggest may have come from junior wide receiver Jamie Jarmon. He had just seven touches, but he turned them into 144 yards of offense and three touchdowns.

“He was really dynamic and explosive in the game,” Rocco says. “We got him off to a really good start, got him the ball early. We got the ball to the perimeter on some of our jet sweeps and then got him the ball on some screens, some catch and run plays. So he was able to really give us a spark.”

The Towson team Delaware will visit on Saturday is just 2-5 (0-4 in the CAA) and averaging just 12.7 points a game.

“They’ve had some injuries and [head coach] Rob Ambrose is moving some pieces around, trying to get the best combinations out there,” Rocco says. “But they have talent, there is no doubt about that. Other than this last weekend when they went up to New Hampshire [a 40-17 loss], they’ve been in some very, very competitive football games.”

Last year, Delaware beat Towson in Newark, 20-6.

Saturday’s game kicks off at 4:00pm.