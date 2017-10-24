Eagles Host Football Scrimmage For Youth Players With Special Needs

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After a late night and a win against Washington Eagles players returned to the green.

“They are making me sweat already,” said Eagles linebacker Joe Walker.

Inside of the practice dome, Walker and linebacker Najee Goode warmed up with fresh-faced free agents–very friendly ones at that.

Jake Klouser is a member of the Bux-Mont Pop Warner Challenger program.

Klouser loves Carson Wentz and his new pro friends, but there’s no time to dwell. With cheerleaders, Swoop and the Eagles family there to rally, game time is fast approaching.

A big hug after a big game for Jake! He & his buddies played hard alongside @Eagles @All_Goode53 & Joe Walker 🏈⭐️more @ 10/11 on @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/OLZN7X7QTO — Alexandria Hoff (@AlexandriaHoff) October 24, 2017

“This is a makeup of kids with special needs and what we do is every Sunday these kids get together they play football and they accompanied by a buddy,” said Greg Englehardt, with the Bux-Mont Pop Warner.

These buddies are high school and college students who stay at the challengers’ side. A position these Eagles players took on as well.

“I mean no matter what they are going through to put a smile on their face to put a joy and light… it’s a different kind of energy,” said Goode.

That energy was put to good use as the scrimmage began.

Here’s the cool thing about this scrimmage. These players will score on every play and it makes for a very exciting game!

On a level playing field for two teams with a bright season ahead.

“They’ve been very supportive of this program, it’s been fantastic,” Englehardt said.