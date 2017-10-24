Former Township Employee Admits To Stealing Almost $1 Million In Health Insurance Claims

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — A former Brick Township employee told the court she stole more than $940,000 in insurance claims, Attorney General Christopher Porrino and the Office of the Insurance Fraud Prosecutor announced Tuesday.

Kim Bogan, 52, pleaded guilty to stealing more than $941,354.77 from the township’s health insurance program.

Bogan, who worked in the township’s Building Department, admitted that between January 2011 and April 2017 she helped an out-of-state health care practitioner in submitting false claims via her employee health insurance program, which is self-funded by Brick Township. The claims were for treatments purportedly rendered to individuals covered under Bogan’s policy.

“The defendant allowed the practitioner to submit claims in her name for services never rendered, and endorsed the insurance checks when they were mailed to her, knowing the money was stolen,” Porrino said. “What’s even more disturbing is that she went along with the scheme knowing that the taxpayers of Brick Township — her friends and neighbors — would be responsible for picking up the tab for the bogus claims.”

Acting Insurance Fraud Prosecutor Christopher Iu said, “(Bogan) stole money meant to cover health care services for her co-workers and their families.”

In accordance with her plea deal, the state will suggest a five-year prison sentence at Bogan’s sentencing on Jan. 2, 2018, and she will be required to pay back the township all the money she admitted to stealing.