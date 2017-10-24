WEATHER: Gusty Winds Causing Power Outages Around Delaware Valley | Full Forecast | Radar

Troopers Arrest Man For 5th DUI Offense

GREENWOOD, Del. (CBS) — A man in Delaware was arrested for the fifth time for driving under the influence.

Delaware State Police were called out to the 9000 block of Memory Road in Greenwood on Sunday after a vehicle crashed into a tree.

When troopers arrived on scene, they arrested 48-year-old Daniel E. Taylor of Houston and charged him with DUI.

Police say a computer check revealed he had four previous DUI convictions.

