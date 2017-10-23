Zeoli Show Log 10.23.17

3 pm- Robert Mueller is looking into the group headed by Tony Podesta, the brother of Hillary Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta, over its dealings with a Ukrainian government-linked firm.
3:26 pm-Demonstrators outside Lincoln Financial Field will be demanding an end to the team name Redskins, what they say is a destructive slur .
3:44 pm-The Democratic National Committee (DNC) met in Las Vegas Friday to discuss their strategy for the 2018 elections.
4:05 pm-EPA administrator Scott Pruitt is pulling the plug on the “sue and settle” strategy.
4:29 pm-Film maker Paul Haggis says “Hollywood is finished”.
4:43 pm- Maxine Waters recently told a New York audience that she will “take out” the president.
5 pm- Ivanka Trump is in Philly area taking tax reform.
5:30 pm- New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said he has a good relationship with President Trump.