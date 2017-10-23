Trump Selling $45 ‘Make America Great Again’ Halloween Hats

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Just in from the Donald J Trump store, you can don this special MAGA hat and receive it just in time for Halloween.
“It’s Trick-or-Treat time and this MAGA hat is definitely a treat! Order by Oct. 23rd to ensure delivery before Halloween. While supplies last,” the posting reads.
Trump Is Top Selling Halloween Costume This Year
The front of the hat is embroidered with a Jack-o-Lantern. The back of the hat—which is made in America– reads “Make America Great Again.”
The hat runs for $45.