Rehab Center To Give Some Patients Follow-Ups For Life

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A local rehab center is now planning to follow certain patients for a lifetime.

Spinal cord patients at Magee Rehabilitation Hospital in Philadelphia will now get follow-up care for the rest of their lives according to President and CEO Jack Carroll.

“Patients who leave Magee usually end up with chronic conditions that will follow them the rest of their lives, and if we can stay ahead of any issues, we keep them out of the hospital so they don’t get back in that revolving door of healthcare,” he said.

Employees will keep in touch with patients to assess needs, make sure tests and doctor’s appointments are kept, and intervene when problems arise.

The goal is to keep patients healthier and out of the hospital.