Philadelphia Schools Superintendent Gets Good Grades

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia’s schools superintendent got good grades on his annual evaluation by the School Reform Commission.
He also got something he hasn’t had in his five-year tenure so far.
The SRC rates the superintendent on a four-point scale: failing, needs improvement, proficient, or distinguished. They found Dr. William Hite’s performance better this year than last, with every area at least proficient and some distinguished.
They had special praise for the district finally forging a contract agreement with its teachers union. That also brought Hite something he hasn’t seen since he came to Philadelphia, a raise.
In his 2015 contract extension, raises were tied to the average base salary for teachers, so Hite will get a 3.9 percent raise, bringing his salary to $311,000.