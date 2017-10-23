Paula Abdul Tries Her First Philly Cheesesteak

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –– Singer Paula Abdul “Straight Up” loves a good Philly cheesesteak!

Abdul apparently has never had a cheesesteak before.

So celebrity stylist Martino Cartier took her to Geno’s Sunday morning.

Abdul later said on Twitter she loved it.

