Paula Abdul Tries Her First Philly Cheesesteak

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –– Singer Paula Abdul “Straight Up” loves a good Philly cheesesteak!
Abdul apparently has never had a cheesesteak before.
So celebrity stylist Martino Cartier took her to Geno’s Sunday morning.
.@GenosSteaks 😘😘😘 your Philly Cheesesteak sandwich is the breakfast of champions!! 💗💓💗ed it!!! Thanks so much! xoP #SundayMorning pic.twitter.com/XredWUgpPm
— Paula Abdul (@PaulaAbdul) October 22, 2017
Abdul later said on Twitter she loved it.