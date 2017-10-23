McNabb: ‘Jared Goff Might Be Best QB In NFC’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Donovan McNabb had heavy praise for Jared Goff on Monday.

McNabb, when talking about DeShone Kizer and the Cleveland Browns’ QB situation, brought up Goff to make a point about how the system matters significantly for young QB’s.

“We were saying he might have been the worst quarterback that was drafted first pick overall,” McNabb said. “Now all of the sudden, to be honest with you, he might be the best quarterback in the NFC. And he might even lead the league in passing, if Tom [Brady] starts to fall off.”

McNabb says Goff may be the best quarterback in the NFC. pic.twitter.com/KESnty9oES — mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) October 23, 2017

There’s nothing wrong with McNabb’s quote, except as a former Eagles QB who is often questioned for being a bit self-serving, number five could have easily fit Carson Wentz’s name into the sentence — even if just a subtle mention. Especially since he has been criticized for being hard on Wentz.

“I do have love for Carson Wentz,” McNabb told Stephen A. Smith on ESPN’s First Take in September. “So for all of you out there thinking I’m hating on Carson Wentz, pump your brakes a little bit.”

Goff has his team 5-2 sitting atop the NFC West, while Wentz has the Eagles 5-1 atop the NFC East. Goff has thrown for 1,719 yards (6th in the NFL) to Wentz’s 1,584 yards, in one more game played. Wentz will pass Goff by throwing for just 135 yards on Monday night vs. the Redskins.

McNabb is the Eagles all-time leading passer with 32,873 yards, 216 touchdowns, and 100 interceptions compiling a record of 92-49-1.