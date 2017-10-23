Jon Gruden Cooks Up A Philly Cheesesteak

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — When the Eagles take on Washington on Monday night, there will be some good football, some rowdy fans and no doubt a shot of someone making a cheesesteak on national TV.

But in a promotional video to hype up the game, one network took it a step further by posting their own guide to making a Philly cheesesteak, and the video is getting a lot of reaction.

Former Eagles coach and broadcaster Jon Gruden cooked up what he calls a Philly cheesesteak.

The pros down in South Philly reacted to the video.

“There’s a whole lot going on there, but I’m not sure that’s a Philly cheesesteak,” said Mike Boninfante with Pat’s King Of Steaks.

However, there was some mixed reaction, one side of the street actually agrees with coach Gruden’s attempt at making a cheesesteak.

“If I was home, I wouldn’t be able to do it as good as Jon did it, right there,” said Louis Maiorano with Geno’s. “He did it awesome.”

Philly Twitter users were not so kind, with most people calling the video an abomination.