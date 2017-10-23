Historic Boathouse Row Landmark Gets Makeover

By Justin Udo
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A historic landmark on Boathouse Row gets a major makeover.

Sedgeley Club on Boathouse Row was founded in 1897 by a group of forward thinking athletic women.

“These were women who enjoyed boating on the river, and bicycling on the river path,” said Louis Krombolz, of Friends of Sedgeley.

Krombolz says the club’s building, which is now more than 100 years old, and has been built around the historic Turtle Rock Lighthouse, is in need of exterior renovations.

Last year they had the roof re-done, and now the the company CertainTeed is donating new shingles to the building.

“This is a man-made product that looks so closely to the original cedar shingle that it was hard to tell them apart. It also maintains the historical design integrity, while conforming to the architectural nuances that make this building so special,” Krombolz said.

Renovations on the siding should be done sometime in November.

