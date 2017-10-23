Former Philadelphia District Attorney Seth Williams To Be Sentenced Tuesday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Seth Williams is scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday, after the Former Philadelphia District Attorney pleaded guilty to one charge, and admitting wrongdoing in a 29-count corruption and bribery indictment.

His defense is asking for some time away from a prison cell.

Prosecutors argue Williams should get the maximum five years behind bars for the bribery charge he pleaded guilty to in June.

In court papers, the government says the act ‘demands notable punishment.’

In a similar filing, the defense has asked Judge Paul Diamond to take into consideration Williams’ mother: it could be the last time he’s able to see the ailing 87-year-old, his attorneys say, and so they’ve requested Williams be monitored electronically for a few weeks before going to prison.

They point to Williams’ time in the military, his community service, and his role as a father and grandfather.

Williams was formally disbarred by the state last week.

Tuesday’s hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m.