Eagles Monday Night Forecast, Rainy Tuesday, Another Big Cool Down

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It is going to be a busy week in the weather department, especially for the first few days.

Let’s start things off today with a look at the Monday Night Football Forecast as The Birds look to move to 6-1 on the near. They are taking on the Washington Redskins tonight with kickoff around 8:30 p.m. and in general at that time we should look for just come cloudy skies but dry conditions and a mild temperature in the upper 60s to near 70 for the start of the game as well.

We are likely to remain dry throughout the game, but there could be a spotty sprinkle or two on the way home for folks, although nothing to really cause any delays on the drive home. The heavier rain moves in later tonight and especially throughout the day on Tuesday.

Tuesday is likely a washout of a day for all of us across the region. Rain will be heavy at times and we could hear a few rumbles of thunder from time to time as well. At this point the heaviest rain look as though it will be from the Philly area and toward points to the west and north into the Lehigh Valley and possibly the Poconos.



Amounts in the Philly area will be in the 1-2 inch range and we should see similar amounts as you head north of the city as well. Down into Southern New Jersey and into the Delaware amounts will be closer to 1 inch with a few spots seeing possibly a little more or slightly less than an inch. Most, if not all of the rain will be done by Wednesday morning, with only a few showers clinging to the coast line of New Jersey at this point.



As the front moves completely away from the region, skies will likely clear on Wednesday and some sunshine is likely in the afternoon. After that we remain clear and cool through the rest of the work week, with temperatures that top out in the 60s and lows falling down into the 40s, so break out the heavier jackets at times.