Eagles Injury Report: Lane Johnson and Mychal Kendricks Could Be Good To Go Vs. Washington

With the Philadelphia Eagles preparing for a Monday night showdown against division rival Washington, the extra rest between a Thursday night game and Monday appears to be paying off for a couple of key players. Most notably, offensive tackle Lane Johnson has returned to being a full participant in practices for the Eagles, and his potential return will be important for the offense to be successful against Washington.

Two players that may be considered questionable this week will include linebackers Jordan Hicks and Mychal Kendricks. The good news is head coach Doug Pederson appears confident both will be able to play Monday night. Hicks has been more limited in practice this week with a calf injury compared to Kendricks, who is working through a hamstring issue. Of the two, Kendricks appears to be more likely to be available while the jury may still be out on Hicks.

Defensive tackle Fletcher Cox has been a full practice participant this week despite a calf injury. He should be ready to continue leading the defensive front, while defensive end Brandon Graham has also been a full participant this week while working through a shoulder injury.

Cornerback Ronald Darby continues to be questionable with his status as he works his way back from a season-opening ankle injury suffered against Washington. It is unlikely Darby will be ready to go this weekend, but the returning date could be coming soon for a key player in the Eagles secondary. It may be another week or two before Darby will be good to go.

Questionable

CB Ronald Darby (ankle)

LB Jordan Hicks (calf)

LB Mychal Kendricks (hamstring)

Probable

DT Tim Jernigan (ankle)

DT Beau Allen (foot)

DT Fletcher Cox (calf)

DE Brandon Graham (shoulder)

OT Lane Johnson (concussion)

RB Wendell Smallwood (knee)

DT Destiny Vaeao (wrist)

