Philadelphia Eagles Vs. Washington Redskins: The Good, Bad & Ugly

By Joseph Santoliquito

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There was a lot to like, not much to dislike and there was a lot to be giddy about in the Eagles’ 34-24 victory over the Washington Redskins at Lincoln Financial Field Monday night.

The Good

Quarterback Carson Wentz finding Mack Hollins for a 64-yard touchdown with 3:19 left in the half, tying the score at 10-10. It was the wake-up call the Eagles needed. They went into halftime leading 17-10, despite beginning in such a putrid fashion.

Wentz touch on the 46-yard completion to Zach Ertz with 1:13 left in the first half. Six plays later, Wentz hit Ertz for a go-ahead TD and a 17-10 halftime lead.

Wentz standing in the storm to toss a 9-yard touchdown pass to Corey Clement with 9:43 left in the third quarter. The TD was the third-straight Eagles’ drive that resulted in a score.

Wentz escaping danger for a 17-yard scramble from an impossible situation in the fourth quarter on a third-an-8 from the Eagles’ 27. The play preserved the drive that eventually led to Wentz hitting Nelson Agholor on a 10-yard slant for a TD with 11:10 to play.

Safety Malcolm Jenkins’ 8-yard sack with 2:00 left in the third quarter at the Eagles’ 25.

Kicker Jake Elliott’s 50-yard field goal with 13:15 left in the half. It tied the score at 3-3, despite how poorly the Eagles played the first 17 minutes. Elliott later nailed a 42-yard field goal in the fourth quarter.

Defensive end Derek Barnett sacking Kirk Cousins for minus-8 yards on Washington’s third possession. It was about the only thing positive in a dismal first quarter.

Cornerback Jaylen Watkins leveling Chris Thompson on a first-and-10 at the Eagles’ 22 in the second quarter.

Linebacker Nigel Bradham’s tackle for a 2-yard loss at the Eagles’ seven on Rob Kelley. The next play, Cousin hit Thompson for a touchdown.

Defensive tackle Fletcher Cox’s 6-yard sack with 10:06 to play at the Washington 29.

Safety Corey Graham’s fourth-quarter interception, which set up Jake Elliott’s 42-yard field with 6:24 to play.

The Bad

Defensive end Brandon Graham taking a poor angle on Thompson on a 4-yard run with 8:17 left in the half.

Cornerback Patrick Robinson whiffing on Josh Doctson’s 17-yard reception with 12:34 left in the first half.

Quarterback Carson Wentz hanging on to the ball too long, which was evident on the 6-yard, second-quarter sack by Zach Brown and Ryan Kerrigan.

Center Jason Kelce wandering down field on a second-and-six from the Washington 14 with :46 left in the half.

The Ugly

The Eagles first three plays. They were flagged four times on their first three plays—something pretty tough to do at any level of football. The Eagles were nailed four times for minus-26 yards, called for offensive pass interference on Alshon Jeffery, a block in the back by Ertz, a hold on Lane Johnson and too many men in the huddle.

The Eagles first quarter. They were outgained, 102-29, flagged five times for 31 yards and one turnover. They didn’t cross midfield until early in the second quarter.

Quarterback Carson Wentz’s interception on the Eagles’ first drive. Wentz just threw it up for anyone to catch.

Left guard Stefen Wisniewski getting beat by Kerrigan on the Eagles’ second possession on a third-and-eight at the Eagles’ 47.

Linebacker Najee Goode missing Thompson swinging out of the backfield for a 7-yard touchdown pass with 9:14 left in the half. After the play, you saw Bradham yelling at Goode, asking no doubt where he was on that play.