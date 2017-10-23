NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Eagles Fans Enjoy Some Weekday Tailgating Ahead Of MNF Clash

By Andrew Kramer
Filed Under: Andrew Kramer, Eagles, Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Many Eagles fans will be waking up tired on Tuesday.

Especially the ones who packed the sports complex parking lots hours before the bird’s Monday Night Football battle with the Redskins.

Walk to any given tailgate and you were guaranteed at least one of three things…delicous food, plenty of booze and loud E-A-G-L-E-S chants.

“Best fan base in the world,” says Al Maiorani.

His tailgate featured all of the above.

“We got some wings, lots of liquor of course, pretzels, burgers,” he says. “Out here cooking, eating food, drinking. It’s fun to be an Eagles fan.”

Especially when the team has been playing as well as they have been this season.

tailgates Eagles Fans Enjoy Some Weekday Tailgating Ahead Of MNF Clash

(credit: Andrew Kramer)

“There’s a lot of excitement in the air down here,” adds Brandon O’Malley. “There hasn’t really been this type of excitement for a long time. It’s cool!”

Fans say the team’s hot start only added to the pregame fun Monday night. They also all seemed to dread waking up early for work the next day.

“It’s gonna be hard,” Mark Dailey admits.

But Al played it smart…

“Got to take the day off after the Eagles game,” he says.

More from Andrew Kramer
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch