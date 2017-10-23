Eagles Fans Enjoy Some Weekday Tailgating Ahead Of MNF Clash

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Many Eagles fans will be waking up tired on Tuesday.

Especially the ones who packed the sports complex parking lots hours before the bird’s Monday Night Football battle with the Redskins.

Walk to any given tailgate and you were guaranteed at least one of three things…delicous food, plenty of booze and loud E-A-G-L-E-S chants.

Are #Eagles fans ready for Monday Night Football tonight? You tell me! @KYWNewsradio pic.twitter.com/kxQHnI3PCk — Andrew Kramer (@Philly_Kramer) October 23, 2017

“Best fan base in the world,” says Al Maiorani.

His tailgate featured all of the above.

“We got some wings, lots of liquor of course, pretzels, burgers,” he says. “Out here cooking, eating food, drinking. It’s fun to be an Eagles fan.”

Especially when the team has been playing as well as they have been this season.

“There’s a lot of excitement in the air down here,” adds Brandon O’Malley. “There hasn’t really been this type of excitement for a long time. It’s cool!”

Fans say the team’s hot start only added to the pregame fun Monday night. They also all seemed to dread waking up early for work the next day.

“It’s gonna be hard,” Mark Dailey admits.

But Al played it smart…

“Got to take the day off after the Eagles game,” he says.