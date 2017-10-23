Delicious Deals To Sweeten Up National Chocolate Day

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eat your sweet heart out Willy Wonka, because these National Chocolate Day deals will make your mouth water and save you money.

Chocolate May Help Prevent An Irregular Heartbeat, Study Says

Whatever you desire with a chocolate flavor, these National Chocolate Day 2017 deals got your sweet tooth and wallet covered come October 28:

Amber Lyn Chocolate: The coupon code ICRAVE2016 to get 15 percent off any purchase.

Chuao Chocolatier: Get free ground shipping on orders more than $59.95.

Colt’s Chocolates: The coupon code BUY2SAVE10% will get you 10 percent off any order of two or more items. This deal also includes a free bag of mint marshmallows.

Dan’s Chocolates: The coupon code C9910 will get you $5 off any order.

Emily’s Chocolates: The coupon code “nuts” will get you 10 percent off any nut-related orders.

Fannie May: The coupon code 17765 will save 15 percent off your order when you checkout.

Ghirardelli: The coupon code BULKIO gets you 10 percent off bulk professional packages. Every order also comes with a free cocoa sample.

Godiva: Various deals for free shipping are available, including a standard free shipping on orders over $60.

Hershey: There’s 10 percent off when you use the coupon code HERSHEYSAVE when checking out but some exclusions may apply.

JoMart Chocolate: The coupon code SWEET will get you $10 off any JoMart brand chocolate.

Lindt: The coupon code FREESHIP75 will get you a free cold-pack shipping on any order that’s $75 or more.

Moonstruck Chocolate Company: The coupon code MEETTHETRUFFLES gets you $5 off your order.

Mrs. Cavanaugh’s: Get free shipping on orders that are over $70.

Purdis: Save 10 percent on orders of $500-$999.99 and get 15 percent off on orders $1,000-$1,999.99. For orders $2,000 or more, you can up get to 20 percent off.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory: The coupon code RMN10 will get you 10 percent off any purchase.

Russell Stover: Free shipping for orders of $25 or more. If you register your email, you will save 20 percent on your first purchase.

Sarris: Free ground shipping for any purchase of $49 or more per address.

Sephora: Get $7 off a four-pound box of Belgian dark chocolate and $15 off a 20-pound case.

Santa Barbara Chocolate: Free shipping on orders exceeding $50.

Vosges Haut-Chocolat: The coupon code GIVEVHC will knock 15 percent off your first order.

Here’s your moment to enjoy and celebrate chocolate without blowing your budget. Happy National Chocolate Day!