DEA Raiding Local Urgent Cares For Synthetic Opioids

WILLOW GROVE, Pa. (CBS) — Urgent Cares are being raided for synthetic opioids as the Drug Enforcement Agency is cracking down in the area.

Advanced Urgent Care locations were searched Monday morning in several local areas.

The FBI and DEA raided the office on North York Road in Willow Grove – one of several synthetic opioid busts.

Neighbors say people would come and go at all times of the day to get prescriptions.

It would lead to drug dealing in the parking lot and other related crimes.

At least one of the other locations busted is at 9432 Roosevelt Blvd., which is also setup as an urgent care clinic.

The Advanced Urgent Care on the boulevard is also part of this bust.

So far, federal authorities are slow with details in the case.