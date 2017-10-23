Archbishop Charles Chaput Leads Pro-Life Rally In Center City

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Archbishop Charles Chaput took to the streets of Center City Monday to bring attention to the pro-life movement.
The archbishop led the “40 Days For Life” prayer vigil in front of the “Planned Parenthood” on 11th and Locust streets.
The focus of Monday’s gathering was to address abortion issues in local communities.
The archbishop says every stage of human life needs to be supported.
Dayle Steinberg, the president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Southeastern Pennsylvania released a statement that reads in part:
“If opponents of abortion were serious about lowering the abortion rate in this country, they’d be working alongside planned parenthood to expand people’s access to effective birth control, sex education, and preventive health care.”