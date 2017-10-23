Survey: $9.1 Billion Will Be Spent On Halloween

Filed Under: Halloween, Talkers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — This year Halloween enthusiasts in the United States will spend a record high of $9.1 billion, according to a recent survey.

Archbishop Charles Chaput Leads Pro-Life Rally In Center City

The National Retail Federation revealed that more than 179 million Americans plan to participate in Halloween festivities.

But it’s not the first time people in the United States shelled out big bucks. In 2016, people spent more than $8.4 billion on the holiday.

This year’s estimation is a 8.3 percent increase compared to last year.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch