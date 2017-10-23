Survey: $9.1 Billion Will Be Spent On Halloween

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — This year Halloween enthusiasts in the United States will spend a record high of $9.1 billion, according to a recent survey.
The National Retail Federation revealed that more than 179 million Americans plan to participate in Halloween festivities.
But it’s not the first time people in the United States shelled out big bucks. In 2016, people spent more than $8.4 billion on the holiday.
This year’s estimation is a 8.3 percent increase compared to last year.