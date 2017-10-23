Ben Simmons Is 2nd Player Ever With 10/5/5 In First 3 Games

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — NBA player to record 10 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists in their first three games:
1. Oscar Robertson (1960)
2. Ben Simmons (2017)
That’s it. That’s the entire list.
The 21-year-old 6’10”, incredibly unique and dynamic point guard, is off to a historic start.
In three games, Simmons is averaging 15.7 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 6.0 assists in 35.0 minutes per game. Simmons, is not a willing jump shooter, is shooting 42.9-percent from the field and 55.0-percent from the line. He’s 0-2 from three-point range.
Two of these performances have come on the road against Washington and Toronto, while Friday night the Sixers lost their home opener to Boston. All three teams are quality opponents and Simmons’ impressive numbers all come in a losing effort.
The Sixers hope to get their first win of the season on Monday night in Detroit against the Pistons.