Wolf Vetoes Medicaid Work Requirements

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — As promised, Governor Wolf has vetoed a bill that intended to impose new requirements on Medicaid recipients.

The bill vetoed by Governor Wolf contained provisions that sought to include work or work search requirements in Pennsylvania’s Medicaid program.

Prior to the governor’s action, Dan Moul and a group of state House Republicans held a news conference urging Wolf to sign the bill.

Moul spoke of witnessing disabled people come to work:

“If these people come to work every day and you’re able bodied, you should try to do your best to go to work every day,” he said. “That’s part of what this reform is all about.”

J.J. Abbott is a spokesman for the governor said, “I think we should not demonize people who simply want the ability to go to the doctor.”

Abbott also contends there are no real savings that supporters claim would result from the reforms.

Governor Wolf made good on his vow to veto the legislation.