Unique Center City Partnership Shakes Up Some Special Drinks

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – No cell phones and no pictures please, some of the rules of a swanky speakeasy style bar in Chinatown known for its meticulously made top shelf cocktails.

Hop Sing Laundromat’s owner is known by most simply as Lê sat down to talk about his latest undertaking with another center city business.

He doesn’t pose for photographs and rarely does interviews, but he made an exception to talk about three drinks he created for Chima Brazilian steakhouse at 20th and JFK.

The first drink is the Rio-Cha made with ooling tea. Lê recommends keeping the straw at the bottom of the glass.

“When you drink that drink I’m sure you can taste the mint, the agave, the lemon,” he said. “You taste everything and the rum, It’s just a hint of it, on the back-end. I tend to make drinks you can taste everything.”

The other two are also Brazilian rum and fruit based drinks the Gaucha (cowgirl) and the Gaucho cowboy.

The cocktails are $10. So for the first time there is another place to get Hop Sing drinks — good news for the thousand or so on the ban list from his Chinatown bar, for violating the rules like no photography or cell phone use.

“The only way you get turned away at the gate is because you act like an idiot,” he said. “That’s all.”