Some Heavy Hitters In Philadelphia Sports Help Raise Funds For Hurricane Relief

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles may not be playing this Sunday, but some members of the team aren’t using the day off to relax.

Instead they joined a crowd of sports fans and other well-known Philadelphia’s sports professionals to fundraiser for hurricane relief in South Philadelphia.

“Even though they are in a time where they should be focused on getting ready to play a big game tomorrow night,” said WIP Host and former Eagle, Ike Reese. “They are still taking a little bit of time out on their day off, to come down here because that’s just how important it is to them.”

READ: NBA Fines Kyrie Irving $25,000 For Improper Comments To Fan In Philly

Current and former Eagles player like Reese say this fundraiser is so important because it’s been over a month since hurricanes ripped through parts of Texas and Florida.

Hurricanes also devastated the entire island of Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands and in those areas, millions of people still help.

“It makes you really appreciate what you have,” he said. “Until you see those pictures, sometimes you just don’t know just how devastating it is this is just a small token what I can do.”

The fundraiser was held by the Healing Hearts Foundation, and money was raised as Philly sport fans bid on signed memorabilia, and paid for photos with players.

“It’s really cool get their autographs and photos and it’s fun,” said Alexis Barns.

ALSO READ: Elliott’s 3 TDs, 219 Yards Lead Cowboys Past 49ers 40-10

Eagles fan Reese Brodie said, “It’s really good that they are doing it for the hurricanes.”

“We have to take care of each other, Philadelphia is known for that,” said Legendary Head Coach Phil Martelli.

Coach Martelli says he came to this hurricane fundraiser because he wants to embody, off the court, what he teaches his players on the court.

“In athletics it’s about a team and you have to have each others backs and in this case Americans have been greatly impacted by a natural disaster we have to have each other’s backs,” he said.