Philadelphia Zoo Hosts ‘Boo At The Zoo’ Halloween Event

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Halloween comes to the Philadelphia Zoo as little trick-or-treaters get to see the animals, collect some candy, and learn a thing or two along the way.

Ghosts, goblins, Power Rangers, and Ninja Turtles descended on the Philadelphia Zoo over the weekend for “Boo at the Zoo.”

“It really is just a great time for the community to come together. The kids are dressed up. The adults are dressed up,” said Amy Shearer with the Philadelphia Zoo.

Shearer says, during the event, everyone is encouraged to come in costume and get some candy on a trick-or-treat safari, go through the hay bale maze, and learn about some down right scary animal facts.

“We have a lot of trick or treating favorites, but we also have some very important messages we want to get across in a fun and interesting way. So we have extinction graveyard that talks about animals that have gone extinct, and some that are nearing extinction in our lifetime,” Shearer said.

Katelyn came to Boo at the Zoo dressed as the notorious Batman villain, The Joker, with the mission of collecting as much candy as possible.

“I can see animals, I can get free candy. That’s why I’m here, because of the candy. I can see the cute animals, because I love animals, especially pandas,” Katelyn said.

Boo at the Zoo returns next weekend.