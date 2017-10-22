Flashpoint: Gayborhood Racism Update, Diversifying Corporate Giving, Changing Urban Education

By Cherri Gregg
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — This week on Flashpoint: We tackle the issue of racism in Philadelphia’s Gayborhood.

It’s been a year since the Philadelphia Commission on Human Relations held its historic public hearing on racism in the LGBT community and roughly nine months since they issued a report and recommended changes.

Gayborhood bar owners have undergone diversity training, there’s been community conversations and much more. While there’s been significant progress, more work is needed.

KYW Community Affairs Reporter Cherri Gregg, who hosts the show, asks the burning question to guests Shani Akilah and Abdul Aliy Muhammad, co-founders of the Black and Brown Workers Collective; Ian Morrison, a manager of Taboo Night Club and founder of the city’s first LGBT Mummers Miss Fancy Brigade and Amber Hikes, Director of the city’s Office of LGBT Affairs.

fullsizerender6 Flashpoint: Gayborhood Racism Update, Diversifying Corporate Giving, Changing Urban Education

Shani Akilah and Abdul Aliy Muhammad, co-founders of the Black and Brown Workers Collective; Ian Morrison, a manager of Taboo Night Club — Photo Credit: Cherri Gregg

The Newsmaker for this week is Tiffany Tavares, Vice President and Community Relations Senior Consultant for Wells Fargo.

img 8977 Flashpoint: Gayborhood Racism Update, Diversifying Corporate Giving, Changing Urban Education

Tiffany Tavares, Vice President and Community Relations Senior Consultant for Wells Fargo. – Photo Credit: Cherri Gregg

The Temple BFA grad has spent her career influencing corporate philanthropy.

Finally, the “Change Maker of the Week” is Tamir Harper, founder and executive director of Urb Ed, a student run, student led non-profit advocating for better urban education.

img 8994 Flashpoint: Gayborhood Racism Update, Diversifying Corporate Giving, Changing Urban Education

Tamir Harper, founder and executive director of Urb Ed — Photo Credit: Cherri Gregg

Flashpoint airs every Sunday at 8:30am on KYW Newsradio 1060AM.

