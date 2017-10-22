NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Justin Timberlake To Perform At Super Bowl After 14-year Gap

Filed Under: Justin Timberlake, Superbowl

By Robert Mclean

MINNEAPOLIS (CNN) — Justin Timberlake is returning to the Super Bowl stage for the first time since Janet Jackson’s notorious wardrobe malfunction.

The NFL announced Sunday that Timberlake is set to perform in Super Bowl LII’s halftime show on Feb. 4 in Minneapolis.

The last time he graced the game’s halftime stage was at Super Bowl XXXVIII in 2004. During the performance, a costume reveal went wrong and exposed Jackson’s breast.

An estimated 140 million people were watching the performance.

Timberlake apologized for the incident and said it was “not intentional and is regrettable.”

He previously performed at Super Bowl XXXV in 2001 with his band *NSYNC.

In 2017, Lady Gaga performed during the game’s halftime show.

___

(The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch