‘One Book, One Philadelphia’ Selection Announced

By Mike Dougherty
Filed Under: Mike Dougherty, Philadelphia

PHILADLEPHIA (CBS) — There’s one book staff members at the Free Library of Philadelphia thinks you should read.

“This year’s book is ‘Another Brooklyn’ by Jacqueline Woodson,” announced Free Library President Siobhan Reardon.

Reardon says the book was selected because of the issues it tackles such as life in an urban enviornment, gentrification, and how places have changed since the 1960s.

“It’s a tough conversation at times in the book. But the way she writes the story is just…it’s a beautiful book on lots and lots of levels,” she said.

Woodson will be touring the city in 2018 for live readings and explaining in detail her thought process.

The One Book, One Philadelphia program is designed to promote literacy and encourage conversation.

More information can be found at the Free Library’s website.

More from Mike Dougherty
