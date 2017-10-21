DeRozan Scores 30 As Raptors Rout 76ers 128-94

TORONTO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 30 points, Serge Ibaka had 21 and the Toronto Raptors won their 10th straight home game over Philadelphia, routing the 76ers 128-94 on Saturday night.

Kyle Lowry scored 17 points, Jakob Poeltl had a career-high 14 and the Raptors won for the 16th time in 17 meetings with the 76ers.

The 34-point margin of victory was Toronto’s biggest ever over Philadelphia, eclipsing a 32-point win on Nov. 9, 2014.

DeRozan, who suffered flu-like symptoms earlier in the day, made eight of 12 field goal attempts and shot 14 for 16 from the free throw line.

DeRozan scored 15 in the first, going 4 for 4 from the field and hitting 7 of 8 free throws, to give the Raptors a 36-19 lead after one. Toronto made 14 of 16 free throw attempts in the first, taking advantage of 11 Philadelphia fouls.

The Raptors finished 31 for 37 at the line.

Ibaka had five 3-pointers and Lowry had four as Toronto shot 13 for 44 from long range.

Ben Simmons had 18 points and 10 rebounds and Jerryd Bayless scored 16 for the winless 76ers, who were playing the second game of a back-to-back. Philadelphia lost at home to Boston on Friday night.

Justin Anderson had 12 points and Jahlil Okafor had 10.

Toronto’s Jonas Valanciunas sprained his left ankle when he was fouled by Philadelphia’s Dario Saric with two minutes left in the second. Valanciunas stayed in to shoot his free throws but was replaced about a minute later and headed to the locker room. He did not return.

Lucas Nogueira started the second half in place of Valanciunas.

Toronto led 62-49 at halftime and outscored Philadelphia 40-22 in the third to take a 101-71 lead into the fourth.

TIP-INS

76ers: After starting Friday, C Joel Embiid (left knee) was not available against Toronto. The oft-injured Embiid has not been cleared to play the second game of back-to-backs. … Philadelphia committed a season-worst 20 turnovers.

Raptors: DeRozan scored more points in the first quarter (15) than he did in the entirety of Thursday’s win over Chicago (11). … Toronto made more free throws in the first (14) than field goals (10). … The Raptors outrebounded the 76ers 51-41. … Rapper Drake attended the game.

UP NEXT

76ers: Philadelphia visit Detroit on Monday night. The Sixers split with the Pistons in two trips to Detroit last season.

Raptors: Toronto kicks off a season-long six game road trip at San Antonio on Monday. The Raptors have lost eight consecutive road games against the Spurs.

