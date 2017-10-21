BREAKING: Police Investigate Quadruple Shooting In Chester

Maryland Double Stabbing Suspect In Custody After Barricading Delaware County Home

Filed Under: Baricade, delaware county

DARBY, PA (CBS) — Police say a suspect in a Maryland double stabbing is in custody after he barricaded himself inside of a relative’s home in Delaware County.

Police say the barricade began just before 2 p.m. Saturday along the 900 block of Summit Avenue near 10th Street.

Authorities say the suspect is wanted as a suspect in a the stabbing of his wife and 3-year-old son in Harford County, Maryland.

After about four hours, police say they used negotiators and then tear gas to get him out and succeeded around 6 o’clock.

Police say the suspect who has yet to be identified is awaiting extradition on attempted murder charges.

