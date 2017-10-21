2 Philadelphia Police Officers Injured During Center City Protest

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — At least two Philadelphia Police officers were injured during a police protest in Center City Saturday.

Cell phone video shows a scuffle between police and protesters near the Frank Rizzo statue.

The incident took place just a few blocks from the convention center, that was hosting the Major Cities Chiefs Association conference.

Police confirm at least two officers suffered minor injures, and several arrests were made.

Hours before the violence there was a march that made its way through the streets of Center City.

That crowd called for all law enforcement to be abolished.

Several onlookers, even those who have problems with police, thought the message was a little extreme.

“If something happens we need order and police to me I say we shouldn’t abolish police, we should work together,” said Philadelphia resident Albert Griffen.

Meanwhile inside the convention center the headliner Attorney General Jeff Sessions wasted little time discussing an increase in violent crime based on the most recent FBI data.

“It’s a troubling trend,” Sessions said.

But Sessions promised the federal government would help get things back on track.

“Our goal is to make every community safer, especially the most vulnerable,” he said.

The offer of assistance was not well received by local leaders in Philadelphia.

“If he wants to lay crime at the feet of immigrants, that’s pretty bad,” said Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney.

The Sessions led Justice Department has threatened to pull federal funding for local police in sanctuary cities like Philly, which limit cooperation with immigration officials.

“I think it’s very counterproductive in terms of bringing people together,” said Congressman Dwight Evans.

Sessions also said that the Justice Department will award $100 million in grants, in the the coming months, to state and local law enforcement agencies for the hiring of more police officers.

Police say the two injured officers suffered minor injuries, and are expected to be okay.