Women Leaders In Philly Guide Young Female Professionals Seeking Workforce Equality

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Statistics show less than 20 percent of CEO positions in the United States are held by women. An event in Old City Friday night advised young females in Philadelphia’s workforce what they can do in hopes of increasing that number.

Jessica Monteith recently began her career as a medical writer in Philadelphia.

“So I think it’s good for me to get perspective from other women about their experiences in dealing with certain issues that only come up for women,” she said. “A lot of times women don’t get the same mentorship as men.”

Which is why she attended this event, featuring a panel of female leaders, including KYW Community Affairs reporter Cherri Gregg, who told those in attendance the ways they’ve strived for equality in the workforce.



Natalia Serejko runs the Women Leadership Initiative at her company, and attended in hopes of learning some tidbits she can pass along.

“Some ways that women can take on leadership positions, and once they are in leadership, ways they can bring other women up with them,” Serejko said.

“I just hope the issue is more widespread and people know more about it. That organizations kind of look at their portfolio of who’s in charge and try to mentor women,” said Bethany Yost, organizer of the event.

“It’s all about bringing together some of Philadelphia’s top women in their fields, and the audience is really intended to be young professional women who are getting started in their careers, but they’re really looking for the next step in how to become leaders,” said Bethany Yost, organizer of the event. “I just hope the issue is more widespread and people know more about it. That organizations kind of look at their portfolio of who’s in charge and try to mentor women.”