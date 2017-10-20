What’s Cooking on 1060: ‘Night of the Living Cider’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — This Halloween, Kensington Quarters in Fishtown is celebrating cider beer with their “Night of the Living Cider” event. In this week’s segment of What’s Cooking on 1060, KYW’s Hadas Kuznits delves deeper into the unique beer that’s particularly in season, now.

Amy Hartranft, General Manager of Prohibition Taproom, says she and the folks from Kensington Quarters are merging their love of cider into a special Halloween event.

“We want to see people talking about cider the way they talk about wine.”

A variety of ciders from around the world will be available at “Night of the Living Cider.”

“American-style cider is considered by the general public to be very sweet.”

That’s because American cider is relatively young.

“Prohibitionists actually were sanctioned by the government to go and rip out these trees, so we lost many years of cider production and knowledge and learning that Spain and Italy and France, they never stopped.”

Hartranft says there are many factors that impact the taste of cider — including the soil, weather and type of apple used.

“There are thousands and thousands of varietals that are even undiscovered that certain cideries and cider makers and farmers are going out into the forest and finding these long-lost orchards that are left over!”

And while she’s on a mission to bring more attention to cider, she says this beverage has come a long way.

“Often times in beer bars you have say, one cider line on tap — which actually, ten years ago, we didn’t necessarily see that, so it’s amazing we’ve gotten to that point.”

