SEPTA Regional Rail Service Suspended On Warminster, Lansdale-Doylestown Lines After Person Fatally Struck

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — SEPTA has suspended regional rail service on the Warminster and the Lasndale-Doylestown lines until further notice.
Police are on the scene north of Jenkintown, as the fatal accident happened shortly after 3 p.m. on Friday.
SEPTA says a person on the tracks was struck and killed.
There were no passengers on the train at the time.
Alternative options for Doylestown are available here. Warminster options are here.
This is the second fatal train accident in as many days, effecting those two regional rails.
Thursday, service was suspended on the Lansdale-Doylestown, Warminster and West Trenton line for two hours, after a similar accident.