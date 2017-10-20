Reading Terminal Market Begins Countdown To 125th Birthday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – At an event Friday morning, Reading Terminal Market officially began the 125 day countdown to the market’s 125th birthday, announcing a year full of events to celebrate the past, present and future.
And with that the 125 day counter began its countdown to the Reading Terminal Market’s 125th Birthday on Feb. 22. Market General Manager Anuj Gupta says the year-long festivities at the market will start with “1893 day.”
“A day in which we transport the public back to what the grand opening of this grand building would have looked like. Complete with period dress, penny farthing bicycles, Victorian decor,” said Gupta.
And on that day, select customers will get to buy goods at prices from 1893. The market will also begin asking customers for their “Market Memories” which will be shared in the Terminal’s 125th Birthday time capsule, and shared at events through the year.