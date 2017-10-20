Philly Church Musicians Plan 2018 Dublin Pilgrimage

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Association of Church Musicians in Philadelphia is marking its 50th anniversary with a special pilgrimage set for next August.

“The next World Meeting of Families will be held in 2018 in Dublin, Ireland.”

That announcement, from Archbishop Vicenzo Paglia, came two years ago on the Ben Franklin Parkway, during Pope Francis’ closing Mass for the World Meeting of Families.

Jean Madden and folks associated with the papal choir back in 2015 are keeping the memory of that special visit alive with a trip to Dublin.

“Many members of the papal choir asked if it would be possible to make a pilgrimage to participate in that experience, to kind of keep it going and to try to re-live that wonderful experience we had in Philadelphia,” Madden said.

More about the Dublin pilgrimage can be found at the organization’s website.